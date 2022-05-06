See All Psychiatrists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Antonio Roman, MD

Psychiatry
4 (22)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Antonio Roman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine.

Dr. Roman works at Antonio Roman MD PA in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Antonio Roman MD PA
    6116 N Central Expy Ste 915, Dallas, TX 75206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 363-2953

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 06, 2022
    Dr. Roman is knowledgeable and has a way of making clients feel better by being in his presence.
    — May 06, 2022
    About Dr. Antonio Roman, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • U Tex SW Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roman has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Roman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

