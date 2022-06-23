Dr. Antonio Ripepi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ripepi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonio Ripepi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Antonio Ripepi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.
Locations
Village Square Outpatient Center General Surgery2000 Oxford Dr Ste 216, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 466-4121Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
St. Clair Memorial Hospital1000 Bower Hill Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 561-4900
Southwestern Surgical Associates PC500 N Lewis Run Rd Ste 101, West Mifflin, PA 15122 Directions (412) 466-4121
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I developed a concerning issue requiring surgery. After much research and reading of reviews, I was convinced that Dr. Ripepi was the most qualified physician to perform the procedure and it was one of the best decisions I have ever made. His team, which includes Erin, Gretchen and Mary, was amazing at keeping me informed before and after and reflect his professionalism. Many doctors are proficient, many have a great bedside manner, many are caring and compassionate but rarely does one physician encompass all of these qualities. And often the other team members are not equally as impressive. Dr. Ripepi's practice is all of that and more. Nothing is more important than good health and this is a surgical group committed to getting and keeping you there.
About Dr. Antonio Ripepi, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ripepi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ripepi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ripepi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ripepi has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ripepi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ripepi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ripepi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ripepi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ripepi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.