Dr. Antonio Reyes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Antonio Reyes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bellevue Medical Center.
Dr. Reyes works at
Locations
Chi Health Creighton University Medical Center601 N 30th St, Omaha, NE 68131 Directions (402) 449-4000
Clarkson Heart Center4239 Farnam St Ste 100, Omaha, NE 68131 Directions (402) 552-2320
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My 90 year old father's quality of life has improved immensely, thanks to Dr. Reyes. If you want a hand-holder and head=patter, he's not the doctor for you. If you want precise, concise diagnosis and treatment, this highly skilled cardiologist is your guy. Dad's previous Dr. told us he has had a good, long life, did nothing for his symptoms. I was desperate to find a doctor who would look more closely at what was going on and not discount Dad because of his age. Think ER sent us to Dr. Reyes who listened to our concerns, is treating Dad's symptoms and Dad is now enjoying life at a much higher level. Dad has dementia so much of the diagnosis and treatment has to be done without reliable patient feedback. He's a great doctor. We've never had to wait very long for an appointment & his staff is always friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Antonio Reyes, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University Medical Center
- Creighton University Med Ctr
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- University Of California At Los Angeless
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reyes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reyes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reyes has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reyes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reyes speaks Tagalog.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.