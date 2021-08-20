See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Port Saint Lucie, FL
Dr. Antonio Poto, DO

Pain Medicine
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Antonio Poto, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.

Dr. Poto works at Pioneer Pain Management in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pioneer Pain Management
    266 NW Peacock Blvd Ste 205, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 446-4883
  2. 2
    Pioneer Pain Management
    8491 S US Highway 1 # 15, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 446-4883

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Antonio Poto, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1982875621
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Antonio Poto, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Poto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Poto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Poto works at Pioneer Pain Management in Port Saint Lucie, FL. View the full address on Dr. Poto’s profile.

    Dr. Poto has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Poto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

