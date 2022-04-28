Overview

Dr. Antonio Pena, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Centralia, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, Providence Milwaukie Hospital, Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center.



Dr. Pena works at Providence Cntrlia Hosp Emrgncy in Centralia, WA with other offices in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.