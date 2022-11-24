Overview

Dr. Antonio Paz, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brookfield, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Paz works at Orthopaedic Specialists of Connecticut in Brookfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.