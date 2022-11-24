See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Brookfield, CT
Dr. Antonio Paz, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (146)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Antonio Paz, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brookfield, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.

Dr. Paz works at Orthopaedic Specialists of Connecticut in Brookfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orthopaedic Specialists of Ct PC
    60 Old New Milford Rd Ste 3E, Brookfield, CT 06804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 223-3440
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Danbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hernia
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Hernia
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Pathological Spine Fracture
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spondylitis
Arthritis of the Neck
Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Joint Pain
Muscle Weakness
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Upper Back Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Postoperative Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bone Disorders
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Cancer Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Chronic Postoperative Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Epidural Steroid Injections
Facet Joint Pain
Fracture
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Sprain
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Knee Disorders
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Lumbar Radiculopathy
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Myelopathy
Neck Pain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nerve Blocks
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Polyneuropathy
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spinal Cord Injury
Spine Disorders
Spondylosis
Stem Cell Therapy
Tobacco Use Disorder
Torticollis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertebral Compression Fractures
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 146 ratings
    Patient Ratings (146)
    5 Star
    (134)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Antonio Paz, MD
    About Dr. Antonio Paz, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114997665
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Norwalk Hosp-Yale U Sch Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
