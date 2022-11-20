Dr. Antonio Parente, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parente is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonio Parente, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Antonio Parente, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Parente works at
Locations
Virginia Heart1005 N Glebe Rd Ste 750, Arlington, VA 22201 Directions (703) 977-4957Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
knowledgeable, personable and engaging, Dr. Parente listens and takes time to explain and answer any/all questions regarding condition and treatment options; so refreshing and appreciated AAAAA+
About Dr. Antonio Parente, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1366444523
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital|Georgetown University Hospital|Gtwn Univ Hosp|Gtwn Univ Hosp
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
