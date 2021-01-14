Overview

Dr. Antonio Pantaleo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rome "La Sapienza" and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Pantaleo works at Westchester Health Associates in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.