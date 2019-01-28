Dr. Palagiano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antonio Palagiano, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Antonio Palagiano, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Brooklyn Office560 Bay Ridge Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 748-5219
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Helped me out, not once, but, 4 times with my Gastritis.. Thank you!!! The ladies from the office, we're very nice&very helpful as well....
- UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
