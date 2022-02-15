Dr. Nucum Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antonio Nucum Jr, DO
Overview
Dr. Antonio Nucum Jr, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Nucum Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
D & E Medical Center5528 Metropolitan Pkwy, Sterling Heights, MI 48310 Directions (586) 795-3232Monday9:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Macomb County Community Health6555 15 Mile Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48312 Directions (586) 783-8113
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nucum Jr?
Dr Nucum has been our Dr for almost 2 years and I am so happy we found him. We have truly been blessed finding a doctor that cares so much and you never feel rushed when you are talking to him. He is extremely patient and truly caring. He listens to what you are saying and makes it clear that he is hearing you. We couldn't be happier!
About Dr. Antonio Nucum Jr, DO
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1164431540
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nucum Jr accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nucum Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nucum Jr works at
Dr. Nucum Jr has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nucum Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nucum Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nucum Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nucum Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nucum Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.