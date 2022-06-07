Dr. Antonio Navarrete, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Navarrete is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonio Navarrete, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Antonio Navarrete, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They completed their fellowship with Indiana University School of Medicine
Dr. Navarrete works at
Locations
-
1
Indiana University Health North Hospital11700 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 688-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Navarrete?
I have had one visit with him and loved him! He explained EVERYTHING so well… he drew pictures and showed me exactly what my heart was doing. Every question my husband and I asked, he throughly and clearly answered. It was NOT a rushed appointment at all! I will be having him do my procedure… I felt very comfortable with him and his kind staff.
About Dr. Antonio Navarrete, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1265400683
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Navarrete has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Navarrete accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Navarrete has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Navarrete works at
Dr. Navarrete has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Navarrete on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Navarrete. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Navarrete.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Navarrete, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Navarrete appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.