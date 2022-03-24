Dr. Antonio Muina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonio Muina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Antonio Muina, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with West Kendall Baptist Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Muina works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Homestead Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Muina?
I has been 25 years that doctor Antonio Mui'na has taken care of me.
About Dr. Antonio Muina, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386631562
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital|Hematology/Oncology, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Ga.
- Internal Medicine, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Ga.
- Internal Medicine, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Ga.
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Muina using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Muina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muina works at
Dr. Muina speaks Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Muina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.