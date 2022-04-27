Dr. Antonio Moretta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moretta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonio Moretta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Antonio Moretta, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from St Georges Hospital, Grenada and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Blake Hospital and HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.
Dr. Moretta works at
Locations
Heart Rhythm Consultants1921 Waldemere St Ste 301, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 274-4043
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had a successful ablation…. Now going on 16 months.
About Dr. Antonio Moretta, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1427299387
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- St Georges Hospital, Grenada
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Moretta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moretta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moretta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moretta works at
Dr. Moretta has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moretta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Moretta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moretta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moretta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moretta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.