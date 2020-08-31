Dr. Antonio Montgomery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montgomery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonio Montgomery, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Antonio Montgomery, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Montgomery works at
Locations
-
1
The Brookdale Hospital Medical Center1 Brookdale Plz, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 240-5324Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Bristol Family Care Center1235 Linden Blvd, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 240-5071
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Healthfirst
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Montgomery?
Excellent professional and patient. This doctor cares about his patients and provides a wealth of options. Definitely impressed with his bedside manner!!
About Dr. Antonio Montgomery, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1821115767
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montgomery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montgomery works at
Dr. Montgomery has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montgomery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Montgomery has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montgomery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montgomery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montgomery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.