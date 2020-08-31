Overview

Dr. Antonio Montgomery, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Montgomery works at OBH Vascular Surgery at Brookdale Plaza in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.