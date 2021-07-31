Dr. Antonio Mesa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mesa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonio Mesa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Antonio Mesa, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute, South Miami Hospital and Uhealth Tower.
Locations
Ofer Rodriguez D.o. P.A.8720 N Kendall Dr Ste 212, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 670-7650
Miami Office9150 SW 87th Ave Ste 200, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 670-7650
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Homestead Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
- South Miami Hospital
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great first visit with Dr. Mesa. The staff was friendly, attentive, and welcoming. Dr. Mesa was friendly, patient, and answered all my questions. He was not in a rush to see another patient or dismissive. He listened to my concerns, thoroughly examined me, explained his diagnosis after reviewing my records, respected my concerns about going in a non-conservative approach, and went over a treatment plan. I was very impressed and left the office optimistic that I'm reaching the end of the tunnel with this sciatica nerve pain that I've been dealing with for over 2 months.
About Dr. Antonio Mesa, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1093717167
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mesa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mesa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mesa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mesa has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mesa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mesa speaks French and Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Mesa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mesa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mesa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mesa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.