Dr. Antonio Mesa, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
3.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Antonio Mesa, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute, South Miami Hospital and Uhealth Tower.

Dr. Mesa works at Neuroscience Pain Center in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Ofer Rodriguez D.o. P.A.
    8720 N Kendall Dr Ste 212, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 670-7650
  2
    Miami Office
    9150 SW 87th Ave Ste 200, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 670-7650

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Doctors Hospital
  • Homestead Hospital
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
  • Miami Cancer Institute
  • South Miami Hospital
  • Uhealth Tower

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • State Farm
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jul 31, 2021
    I had a great first visit with Dr. Mesa. The staff was friendly, attentive, and welcoming. Dr. Mesa was friendly, patient, and answered all my questions. He was not in a rush to see another patient or dismissive. He listened to my concerns, thoroughly examined me, explained his diagnosis after reviewing my records, respected my concerns about going in a non-conservative approach, and went over a treatment plan. I was very impressed and left the office optimistic that I'm reaching the end of the tunnel with this sciatica nerve pain that I've been dealing with for over 2 months.
    Ambar — Jul 31, 2021
    Dr. Antonio Mesa, MD
    About Dr. Antonio Mesa, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1093717167
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Antonio Mesa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mesa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mesa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mesa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mesa works at Neuroscience Pain Center in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mesa’s profile.

    Dr. Mesa has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mesa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Mesa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mesa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mesa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mesa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

