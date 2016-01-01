See All Pediatricians in Miramar, FL
Dr. Antonio Manriqueguzman, MD

Pediatrics
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Antonio Manriqueguzman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela.

Dr. Manriqueguzman works at Miramar Dental Center in Miramar, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Miramar Dental Center
    11904 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33025 (954) 271-2104

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Self Pay

    About Dr. Antonio Manriqueguzman, MD

    Pediatrics
    42 years of experience
    English, Portuguese and Spanish
    1194204321
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Boston City Hosp/Boston Univ
    Hosp Luis Ortega
    Universidad Central de Venezuela
    Univer Fed de Minas Gerais
