Dr. Antonio Manocchio Jr, MD
Dr. Antonio Manocchio Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH.
Grandview Medical Center405 W Grand Ave, Dayton, OH 45405 Directions (937) 723-3200MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Shelby County Memorial Hospital Association915 Michigan St, Sidney, OH 45365 Directions (937) 498-2311Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopedic Associates of SW Ohio4160 Little York Rd Ste 10, Dayton, OH 45414 Directions (800) 824-9861Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopedic Associates - Centerville7677 Yankee St Ste 110, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (800) 824-9861Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
Orthopedic Associates - Sidney300 3rd Ave, Sidney, OH 45365 Directions (937) 710-9257Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hand & Orthopedic Center of Excellence1997 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (937) 428-0400Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Wilson Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
DR MANOCCHIO IS GREAT. HE HAS SUCH PATIENCE TAKING WITH HIS PATIENTS. ANGIE IS MA AND SHE IS ALSO WONDERFUL SHE CALLS BACK WHEN YOU LEAVE A MESSAGE. I WILL BE USING HIM TO DO A REVISION ON MY KNEE. I RECOMMAND HIM HIGHLY.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1376810044
Dr. Manocchio Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manocchio Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manocchio Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manocchio Jr has seen patients for Limb Pain, Complications of Joint Prosthesis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manocchio Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Manocchio Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manocchio Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manocchio Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manocchio Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.