See All Psychiatrists in Milledgeville, GA
Dr. Antonio Luis, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Antonio Luis, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Antonio Luis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Milledgeville, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina.

Dr. Luis works at Antonio Luis, MD in Milledgeville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Antonio Luis, MD
    1013 Fernwood Dr, Milledgeville, GA 31061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 251-6924

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antipsychotic Medication Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mucopolysaccharidosis, Type VII Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Luis?

    May 06, 2022
    I chose Dr. Luis because of his years of experience. I was impressed with his explanations and suggestions, answering all my questions and concerns. I found the entire staff to be friendly and professional. I would highly recommend Dr. Luis. He can quickly diagnose and help individuals with any challenges. I have also been seen by a practitioner in his absence and was very pleased with her counseling. My visits have been all good as well as beneficial.
    by Marge — May 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Antonio Luis, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Antonio Luis, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Luis to family and friends

    Dr. Luis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Luis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Antonio Luis, MD.

    About Dr. Antonio Luis, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093958050
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Universidad de Zaragoza, Zaragpoza, Spain
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Antonio Luis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Luis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Luis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Luis works at Antonio Luis, MD in Milledgeville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Luis’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Luis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Antonio Luis, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.