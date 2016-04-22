Dr. Antonio Knowles, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knowles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonio Knowles, DPM
Overview
Dr. Antonio Knowles, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Delta Specialty Hospital, Regional One Health and Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
Quick Care Medical Station-med Plex880 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38103 Directions (901) 545-6969Wednesday10:00am - 4:45pm
Adult and Pediatric Foot Center LLC5362 Estate Office Dr Ste 1, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 537-0078
Hospital Affiliations
- Delta Specialty Hospital
- Regional One Health
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Professional outstanding doctor, superior treatment. Office and treatment rooms impressive as they are immaculately clean. Staff courteous and efficient. Highly recommend Dr. Knowles.
About Dr. Antonio Knowles, DPM
- Podiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1124188511
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knowles has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knowles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knowles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Knowles. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knowles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knowles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knowles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.