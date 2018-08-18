See All Plastic Surgeons in St Petersburg, FL
Dr. Antonio Gayoso, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Antonio Gayoso, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and St. Anthony's Hospital.

Dr. Gayoso works at Gayoso Plastic Surgery in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Liposuction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gayoso Plastic Surgery
    1515 22nd Ave N, St Petersburg, FL 33704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 895-1515

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
  • St. Anthony's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liposuction
Breast Cancer
Breast Hypoplasia
Liposuction
Breast Cancer
Breast Hypoplasia

Liposuction Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 28 ratings
Patient Ratings (28)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Aug 18, 2018
I can’t say enough good things about this wonderful man and surgeon and his team. All of my before and after‘s are amazing. You can trust her with any part of your body.
FL, FL — Aug 18, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Antonio Gayoso, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
  • 32 years of experience
Years of Experience
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
  • 1568435832
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

  • Med University SC
Fellowship
  • University of Miami / School of Medicine
Medical Education
  • University of Florida
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Antonio Gayoso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gayoso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gayoso has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gayoso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gayoso works at Gayoso Plastic Surgery in St Petersburg, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gayoso’s profile.

Dr. Gayoso has seen patients for Liposuction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gayoso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

28 patients have reviewed Dr. Gayoso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gayoso.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gayoso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gayoso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

