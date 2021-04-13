Dr. Antonio Fojo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fojo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonio Fojo, MD
Dr. Antonio Fojo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Dr. Fojo is an international expert in Adrenal Cancer. He’s warm and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Antonio Fojo, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Fojo has seen patients for Neuroendocrine Tumors and Pancreatic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fojo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
