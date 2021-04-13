Overview

Dr. Antonio Fojo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Fojo works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroendocrine Tumors and Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.