Overview

Dr. Antonio Flores, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Seguin, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Connally Memorial Medical Center and Guadalupe Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Flores works at Antonio A Flores MD in Seguin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.