Dr. Antonio Flores, MD
Overview
Dr. Antonio Flores, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Flores works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Specialists of SW Florida2531 Cleveland Ave Ste 1, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 334-7000Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor who listens to his patients
About Dr. Antonio Flores, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013910249
Education & Certifications
- Case West Reserve University
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flores has seen patients for Joint Pain, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flores on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Flores speaks Spanish.
259 patients have reviewed Dr. Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flores.
