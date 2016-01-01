See All Cardiologists in Hartford, CT
Dr. Antonio Fernandez, MD

Cardiology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Antonio Fernandez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.

Dr. Fernandez works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
85 Jefferson St Ste 704, Hartford, CT 06106
(860) 972-1695

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment

Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardioversion, Elective
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Dyslipidemia
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Heart Murmur
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Lipid Disorders
Mitral Valve Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Stress Test
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Treadmill Stress Test
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Ankle Disorders
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Septal Defect
Back Pain
Bronchitis
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Endocarditis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Heart Block
Heart Palpitations
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Marfan Syndrome
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericarditis
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Potassium Deficiency
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Sarcoidosis
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Septal Defect
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Takayasu's Arteritis
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Ventricular Fibrillation
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Antonio Fernandez, MD

    Specialties
    Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    1417187709
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Yale New Haven Hospital
    Residency
    University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Universidad Central de Venezuela
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Antonio Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fernandez works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Fernandez’s profile.

    Dr. Fernandez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

