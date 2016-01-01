Dr. Antonio Escuenta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Escuenta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonio Escuenta, MD
Overview
Dr. Antonio Escuenta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from U Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Escuenta works at
Locations
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare Center11301 Wilshire Blvd # MC-149, Los Angeles, CA 90073 Directions (310) 361-7244
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Antonio Escuenta, MD
- Neurology
- 59 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hosp U Pa
- Clark Usaf Hosp
- U Santo Tomas
- Epilepsy and Neurology
