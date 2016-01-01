Overview

Dr. Antonio Diaz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville and Valley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Diaz works at Antonio M Diaz Jr MD PA in Brownsville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.