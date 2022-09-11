Dr. Antonio Cusi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cusi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonio Cusi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Antonio Cusi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Cusi works at
Coastal Carolina Neuropsychiatric Center1200 Fairmont Ct, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 429-1114
Coastal Carlna Neurpsychtrc Ctr200 Tarpon Trl, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Directions (910) 938-1114
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I will miss his ability too make me smile I wish I could of wished him well on the rest of his journey…face to face but I understand. Be bless
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1487643151
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Cusi has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cusi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
