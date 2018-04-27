Overview

Dr. Antonio Cruz, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Cruz works at SKINPros in Providence, RI with other offices in Newport, RI and Cumberland, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.