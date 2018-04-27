Dr. Antonio Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonio Cruz, MD
Dr. Antonio Cruz, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Skinpros - Phynet Dermatology1287 N Main St, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 272-2724Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pm
SkinPros - Newport29 Powel Ave, Newport, RI 02840 Directions (401) 272-2724
SKINPros - Cumberland175 Nate Whipple Hwy Ste 207, Cumberland, RI 02864 Directions (401) 272-2724
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Cruz did a fantastic job treating my father for skin cancer. My Dad required mohs surgery on his face. There is zero scarring & no evidence of the surgery at all. Further, my Dad suffers from aphasia & Dr. Cruz was wonderful in communicating with him, making sure that my Dad understood the procedure & was comfortable. We have been to the office several times for routine visits & procedures. Dr. Cruz AND his staff have been nothing but wonderful. We HIGHLY recommend him & his team! Ten stars
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1063603553
- Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
- BOSTON COLLEGE
- Dermatology
