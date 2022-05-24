Overview

Dr. Antonio Covarrubias, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center and Orange Coast Medical Center.



Dr. Covarrubias works at Orange County Vascular & Endovascular Surgery Center in Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.