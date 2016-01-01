Dr. Antonio Cordero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cordero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonio Cordero, MD
Overview
Dr. Antonio Cordero, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.
Dr. Cordero works at
Locations
-
1
Anesthesia Innovations LLC1712 Liliha St Ste 301, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 671-6488
- 2 94-216 Farrington Hwy Ste 103, Waipahu, HI 96797 Directions (808) 536-1011
Hospital Affiliations
- Kuakini Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cordero?
About Dr. Antonio Cordero, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1629012919
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cordero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cordero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cordero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cordero works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cordero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cordero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cordero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cordero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.