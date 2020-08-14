Overview

Dr. Antonio Collazo, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Marion, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hardin Memorial Hospital, Marion General Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Collazo works at Marion Area Physicians, LLC in Marion, OH with other offices in Kenton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Chronic Laryngitis and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.