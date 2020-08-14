Dr. Antonio Collazo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collazo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonio Collazo, MD
Dr. Antonio Collazo, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Marion, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hardin Memorial Hospital, Marion General Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Marion Area Physicians LLC1040 Delaware Ave, Marion, OH 43302 Directions (740) 383-7000Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Marion Area Physicians, LLC921 E Franklin St, Kenton, OH 43326 Directions (419) 675-8101
Marion Area Physicians, LLC990 S Prospect St Ste 1, Marion, OH 43302 Directions (740) 383-8060
- Hardin Memorial Hospital
- Marion General Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr Collazo was amazing with my 5 yr old grand daughter. She had her tonsils and adenoids removed. Very informative and easy to contact if I had any problems. Although I don’t think he gives kids pain medication strong enough to help with recovery. That part was awful and he wouldn’t do anything to ease it
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- U Dist Hosp
- U Dist Hosp-U Puerto Rico
- University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
