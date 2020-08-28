See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Modesto, CA
Dr. Antonio Coirin, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Antonio Coirin, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Manteca, Doctors Medical Center Modesto and Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Coirin works at Central California Bariatric Surgery of Modesto, CA in Modesto, CA with other offices in Stockton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Central California Bariatric Surgery of Modesto, CA
    1552 Coffee Rd Ste 200, Modesto, CA 95355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 248-7168
    Antonio Coirin MD
    1329 Spanos Ct Ste B4, Modesto, CA 95355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 300-7947
    644 E Harding Way Ste B, Stockton, CA 95204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 244-9191

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital Of Manteca
  • Doctors Medical Center Modesto
  • Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Hiatal Hernia
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 28, 2020
    I definitely would recommend Dr. Coirin to family and friends 100%
    ILDA GARCIA — Aug 28, 2020
    About Dr. Antonio Coirin, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese
    NPI Number
    • 1275573446
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • San Joaquin Genl Hospital
    Internship
    • Mt Zion Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Antonio Coirin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coirin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coirin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coirin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coirin has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coirin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Coirin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coirin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coirin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coirin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

