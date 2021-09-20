Dr. Antonio Chamoun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chamoun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonio Chamoun, MD
Overview
Dr. Antonio Chamoun, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from Saint Joseph University of Beirut-Lebanon, 1994|Saint Joseph University of Beirut-Lebanon, 1995.
Locations
Einstein Center One Building9880 Bustleton Ave Ste 220, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions (215) 827-1500
Einstein Cardiology at Tabor Road1200 W Tabor Rd Rm 104, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-3930
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chamoun?
Always good!
About Dr. Antonio Chamoun, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1043281595
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Cooper Hlth System/Umdnj-Rwjms
- Cooper Hlth System
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chamoun has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chamoun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chamoun has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chamoun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chamoun speaks Arabic.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Chamoun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chamoun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chamoun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chamoun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.