Overview

Dr. Antonio Cardona Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Santiago De Compostela, Facultade De Medicina E Odontoloxia.



Dr. Cardona Jr works at CareMax Medical Center in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.