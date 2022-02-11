Overview

Dr. Antonio Caracta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.