Dr. Antonio Capone, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Capone works at Associated Retinal Consultants in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Endophthalmitis and Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Retinal Consultants P C
    3555 W 13 Mile Rd Ste LL-20, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 288-2280
  2. 2
    St. Clair Shores
    25631 Little Mack Ave Ste 201, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 552-2092
  3. 3
    Associated Retinal Consultants
    20952 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 140, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 552-2092
  4. 4
    Associated Retinal Consultants P.C.
    3555 W 13 Mile Rd # LL-20, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 288-2280

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Vision Screening
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Cyclocryotherapy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fidelis Care
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Passport Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 05, 2018
    Fantastic surgeon, as others have said -- extremely patient and understanding. Did a retina surgery on our 4 year old daughter who was born with a rare defect where the nutritional cord to the retina did not dissolve in her development in the womb. Surgery worked as well as it could and prevented further separation of the retina. Great doctor, even better person
    TroutmanFamily in Shepherdsville — Jul 05, 2018
    About Dr. Antonio Capone, MD

    Ophthalmology
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    40 years of experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    1760411664
    • 1760411664
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University
    Residency
    • Ee Inst Pittsburgh
    Yale U
    • Yale U
    Medical Education
    • The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
    Undergraduate School
    • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    Ophthalmology
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Antonio Capone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Capone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Capone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Capone has seen patients for Chronic Endophthalmitis and Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Capone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Capone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

