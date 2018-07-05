Overview

Dr. Antonio Capone, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Capone works at Associated Retinal Consultants in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Endophthalmitis and Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.