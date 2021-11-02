Overview

Dr. Anthony Califano, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nutley, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.



Dr. Califano works at Anthony Califano MD PA in Nutley, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.