Dr. Antonio Bravo, MD
Overview
Dr. Antonio Bravo, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group133 E Brush Hill Rd Ste 308, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9007
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group303 W Lake St Fl 2, Addison, IL 60101 Directions (331) 221-9006
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bravo?
I have been with Dr. Bravo for almost 30 years. He is an excellent doctor. I would highly recommend.
About Dr. Antonio Bravo, MD
- Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Hospital of Evanston
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bravo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bravo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bravo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bravo has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bravo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bravo speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bravo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bravo.
