Overview

Dr. Antonio Baute, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from INDUSTRIAL UNIVERSITY OF SANTANDER / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Baute works at Cies Global - Georgia LLC in Marietta, GA with other offices in Cartersville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Pulmonary Valve Disease and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.