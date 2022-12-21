Dr. Antonio Baute, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baute is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonio Baute, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Antonio Baute, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from INDUSTRIAL UNIVERSITY OF SANTANDER / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Locations
Cies Global - Georgia LLC780 Canton Rd NE Ste 205, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (678) 224-6198
Family Care Of Cartersville40 Fox Chase, Cartersville, GA 30120 Directions (770) 382-0185Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baute, Kathryn and staff are friendly and knowledgeable. Dr. Baute has helped me tremendously and his diagnoses are spot-on. He is one of the most committed, genuine and compassionate doctors I have ever seen. Dr. Baute is top notch and will not disappoint.
About Dr. Antonio Baute, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDUSTRIAL UNIVERSITY OF SANTANDER / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
