Dr. Antonio Balatbat, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Antonio Balatbat, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95816
Experience & Treatment Frequency
One of the best doctors I have ever had. While I know he is extremely busy he makes me feel like I'm the only patient he will see all day.
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1598798639
- U Calif/Davis Med Ctr
- Yale/New Haven Hosp
- Yale/New Haven Hosp
- AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Balatbat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balatbat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balatbat works at
Dr. Balatbat speaks Tagalog.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Balatbat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balatbat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balatbat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balatbat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.