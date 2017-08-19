Dr. Antonio Alamo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alamo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonio Alamo, MD
Dr. Antonio Alamo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California.
Mark Day D.o. Inc.56 N Pecos Rd Ste A, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 456-4011
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
The dude's a rockstar this man is well known in the community, he has been in Las Vegas his entire life his name comes up in all sorts of different conversations. somehow he is affiliated with the gaming industry and with professional athletics I see him on TV even nationwide news regarding topics ranging from boxing, gaming, health issues. I have seen him even in Clark County Commission meetings and he's our family doctor as well. And a dang good doctor too. His staff is awesome.
About Dr. Antonio Alamo, MD
- Family Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1821013798
- Huntington Meml Hospital
- Lac Usc Genl Co Hospital
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Dr. Alamo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alamo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alamo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Alamo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alamo.
