Dr. Antonino Mannone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Antonino Mannone, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Parma, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Mannone works at
Locations
-
1
Williamsville Office8201 Main St Ste 4, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 632-3577
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Universal Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The most caring dr. I have ever had the pleasure with, explained everything in terms you can understand. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Antonino Mannone, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1821073388
Education & Certifications
- Policlinico University Of Milano
- Sisters of Charity Hospital
- Universita Degli Studi Di Parma, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia
- UNIVERSITY OF PARMA / FACULTY MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mannone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mannone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mannone has seen patients for Gastritis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mannone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mannone speaks Italian.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mannone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mannone.
