Dr. Antonino Cammarata, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Antonino Cammarata, DO

General Surgery
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Antonino Cammarata, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Abrazo West Campus.

Dr. Cammarata works at Arizona Vascular Solutions in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Goodyear, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Vascular Solutions
    6120 W Bell Rd Ste 130, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 532-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Abrazo West Campus
    13677 W McDowell Rd, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 512-4326
  3. 3
    Arizona Central Surgical Associates
    9515 W Camelback Rd Ste 132, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 247-0022

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
  • Abrazo West Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Mass Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Antonino Cammarata, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407046824
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Arizona State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Antonino Cammarata, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cammarata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cammarata has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cammarata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cammarata. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cammarata.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cammarata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cammarata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

