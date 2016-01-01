Overview

Dr. Antonino Cammarata, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Abrazo West Campus.



Dr. Cammarata works at Arizona Vascular Solutions in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Goodyear, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.