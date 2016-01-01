Dr. Antonino Cammarata, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cammarata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonino Cammarata, DO
Overview
Dr. Antonino Cammarata, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Abrazo West Campus.
Locations
Arizona Vascular Solutions6120 W Bell Rd Ste 130, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 532-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Abrazo West Campus13677 W McDowell Rd, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Directions (623) 512-4326
Arizona Central Surgical Associates9515 W Camelback Rd Ste 132, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 247-0022
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Abrazo West Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Antonino Cammarata, DO
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407046824
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- Arizona State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cammarata has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cammarata accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cammarata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cammarata speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cammarata. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cammarata.
