Overview

Dr. Antonieta Schettino, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Doral, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and Nicklaus Children's Hospital.



Dr. Schettino works at ECC Pediatrics in Doral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.