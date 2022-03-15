Overview

Dr. Antonia Stephen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.



Dr. Stephen works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Newton Lower Falls, MA and Waltham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroid Lobectomy and Parathyroidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.