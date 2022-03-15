See All General Surgeons in Boston, MA
Dr. Antonia Stephen, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Antonia Stephen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.

Dr. Stephen works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Newton Lower Falls, MA and Waltham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroid Lobectomy and Parathyroidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Massachusetts General Hospital
    55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 726-0531
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Newton-wellesley Department of Internal Medicine
    2014 Washington St, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 243-6000
    Massachusetts General Physicians Organization Inc
    52 Second Ave, Waltham, MA 02451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 487-6100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital
  • Wentworth-Douglass Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Lobectomy
Parathyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Antonia Stephen, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1386626679
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Antonia Stephen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stephen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stephen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stephen has seen patients for Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroid Lobectomy and Parathyroidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stephen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

