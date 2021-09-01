Dr. Ahern has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antonia Ahern, MD
Overview
Dr. Antonia Ahern, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ahern works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Guilford Neurologic Associates Inc.912 3rd St Ste 101, Greensboro, NC 27405 Directions (336) 273-2511
-
2
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm280 Interstate North Cir SE Ste 150, Atlanta, GA 30339 Directions (571) 241-3701
-
3
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm4309 VINSANTO WAY, Summerfield, NC 27358 Directions (571) 241-3701
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahern?
Dr Ahern and team saved me from having to go on disability. Their quick diagnosis & treatments have allowed me to regain the use of my arm and hand. Without that I would not be able to type or adequately hold my grandson. Thanks Doc!
About Dr. Antonia Ahern, MD
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1295053742
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahern works at
Dr. Ahern has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahern. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.