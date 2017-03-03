See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Antoni Gofron, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (10)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Antoni Gofron, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Jagiellonian University Medical College, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee and Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee.

Dr. Gofron works at MADISON MEDICAL AFFILIATES INC in Milwaukee, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Madison Medical Affiliates - Cathedral Square Suite 201 (endocrinology)
    788 N Jefferson St Ste 201, Milwaukee, WI 53202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 291-1560
  2. 2
    Ascension Columbia St Mary's Milwaukee
    2323 S 102nd St, Milwaukee, WI 53227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 541-9900
  3. 3
    Wisconsin Health Fund
    6200 W BLUEMOUND RD, Milwaukee, WI 53213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 771-5600
    Monday
    8:00am - 11:45am
    Friday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee
  • Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee

Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 03, 2017
    I was impressed with Dr Gofron's concern about my condition and more importantly the risk of being on the medicine too long. He has been very cautious in monitoring my blood so as not to be on methimazole too long. His nurse, Lisa, is very good about getting back to you with answers and is also very caring.
    Katie in Milwaukee, WI — Mar 03, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Antoni Gofron, MD
    About Dr. Antoni Gofron, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1871501593
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Jagiellonian University Medical College, Faculty Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
