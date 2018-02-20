See All Dermatologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Antonella Tosti, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. They graduated from University of Bologna / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Dr. Tosti works at UHealth Outpatient Center in Miami, FL with other offices in Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lichen Planus and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UHealth Outpatient Center
    1295 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-8644
  2. 2
    UHealth Dermatology at Miami Beach
    555 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 672-1233

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
  • Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lichen Planus
Hair Loss
Telogen Effluvium
Lichen Planus
Hair Loss
Telogen Effluvium

Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Antonella Tosti, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124349501
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Bologna / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Antonella Tosti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tosti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tosti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tosti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tosti has seen patients for Lichen Planus and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tosti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tosti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tosti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tosti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tosti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

