Dr. Antone Tatooles, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Antone Tatooles, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate Condell Medical Center and Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Dr. Tatooles works at
-
1
Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates S C.4400 W 95th St Ste 308, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 346-4040
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1477548170
- Arizona Heart Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Surgery, General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
