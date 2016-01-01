Overview

Dr. Antone Tatooles, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate Condell Medical Center and Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.



Dr. Tatooles works at Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery in Oak Lawn, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Dissection, Port Placements or Replacements and Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.