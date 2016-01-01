Overview

Dr. Anton Verbine, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA and is affiliated with Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center and Somerset Hospital.



Dr. Verbine works at Sunil K. Soi M.d. PC in Johnstown, PA with other offices in Somerset, PA and Ebensburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Acute Kidney Failure and Renal Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.