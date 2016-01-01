Dr. Anton Verbine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verbine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anton Verbine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anton Verbine, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA and is affiliated with Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center and Somerset Hospital.
Dr. Verbine works at
Locations
Sunil K. Soi M.d. PC350 Budfield St, Johnstown, PA 15904 Directions (814) 266-9919
- 2 223 S Pleasant Ave, Somerset, PA 15501 Directions (814) 266-9919
Amber Hills429 Manor Dr, Ebensburg, PA 15931 Directions (814) 266-9919
Somerset County Dialysis229 S Kimberly Ave, Somerset, PA 15501 Directions (814) 445-6127
Hospital Affiliations
- Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center
- Somerset Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anton Verbine, MD
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1881038990
Education & Certifications
- FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Verbine accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verbine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verbine has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Acute Kidney Failure and Renal Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verbine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Verbine has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verbine.
